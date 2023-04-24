JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The new traffic light at the intersection of Maybank Highway and Fenwick Hall Allee has caused quite the stir amongst neighbors on Johns Island. Some people like the addition of the light, but some wish it was never put here in the first place.

“That stop light is going to save lives,” Johns Island resident Wayne Morris said, while acknowledging that “it might be an inconvenience for some folks.”

Morris has lived in the Twelve Oaks Community on Fenwick Hall Allee for the last two years. He says the new light is needed because without it, it’s nearly impossible, and extremely dangerous, to turn onto Maybank Highway.

“I don’t know whether people know this,” Morris said, “there’s been five deaths out there, and numerous accidents.”

Other residents living in the Twelve Oaks Community like the new traffic light as well.

“Before I would just probably take a right,” Ryan Tomlinson said, “go up River and go around up Savannah Highway rather than try to take a left out of here. So, it’s a lot better now.”

However, many neighbors who don’t live in the Fenwick Plantation subdivision have a different opinion.

Andrew Trego, who grew up on Johns Island, said the light is “causing a lot of mayhem on the road.” He went on to say “Johns Island is just not what it used to be.”

Trego says the new light, along with several new developments popping up, are the reason for much of the congestion across the island.

“It’s not helpful for the roads around here,” Trego said. “It’s not helpful for our culture. This is a quaint community; now it’s not, and we just don’t like it.”

Trego says he would like to see some changes to alleviate the congestion made soon.

“The city really needs to do something about it,” he said. “We as a community need to stand up and tell the city what we think and how we feel.”

Now, neighbors who support the new traffic light are asking those who are against it to take into account how they feel as well.

“How would you like one of your children or one of your loved ones to be one of those five?” Morris said. “And is it not worth the safety of your family, yourself to put up with an inconvenience of a small stop light?”

The new traffic light on Maybank Highway started operating at the beginning of April.