SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Cars coming onto Sullivan’s Island from Mount Pleasant will no longer be able to turn left onto Middle Street or continue straight onto Station 22 1/2 Street.

Those changes are due to a new traffic pattern that has been put in place with a new median at the Town’s main intersection.

To access the island’s northern side, drivers will have to turn left onto Jasper Boulevard when the come from Mount Pleasant.

“Coming onto the island it’s only going to allow you to make a right turn,” said Chad Cashwell, an Engineering Inspector for Charleston County. “Hopefully it’ll help improve it by forcing traffic to make a right onto Middle Street.”

According to the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the intersection had poor grades for safety and a fix for the issue has been in place for years.

Crews with Charleston County poured concrete and repainted asphalt over two days. Cashwell’s crew finished up on Thursday afternoon.

“I think it’s turned out really nice. I hope people can get in and off the island more efficiently and help improve traffic flow. A lot of the signage is already in place so it shouldn’t be a whole lot of change,” said Cashwell.

The change came as a surprise to Jamie Mahr, who is the General Manager of Dunleavy’s Pub.

His establishment looks right out onto the intersection and the construction caught him by surprise.

“I think it was yesterday around 10 a.m. when I looked out and they were pouring concrete and all that,” said Mahr.

There are a few concerns about the new design for larger vehicles, especially trucks, that deliver food to the many restaurants along the business district.

“I do have a couple concerns as far as trucks making that corner now because they used to have to go wide right to get onto Middle Street. I don’t believe that they can make that corner anymore, but we’ll see,” said Mahr. “I promise you somebody is going to try to go left. It wouldn’t surprise me if somebody drives over that median.”