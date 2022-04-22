RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The new Walmart Regional Distribution Center in Ridgeville will be unveiled on Friday at a press conference and a tour of the facility.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and South Carolina Ports Authority CEO Jim Newsome will be in attendance.

The facility has filled almost 1,000 jobs and has a goal to have 1,300 full-time associates.

“It’s going to be great to celebrate this with the team, Dorchester County, the state and the ports,” said Jeffery Holzbauer, the center’s General Manager. “We are providing a great benefit for the local community and even a greater benefit for the customers who shop at Walmart to make sure that they have the right product in the right store at the right time.”

With its location in Dorchester County, the center is strategically located to serve 850 Walmart and Sam’s Club stores across the southeast. Since January, the center has been working to move products across South Carolina as well.

The Port of Charleston will see a 5% increase in volume due to the center being operational.

“Things are going great so far. We started receiving product on January 3. We received almost 5 million cases up until this point just in three months.” said Holzbauer. “Just a little bit over two weeks ago on April 5 we started shipping product. We have 987 associates hired at this point.”