Newborn tests positive for methamphetamines, Murrells Inlet woman charged, report says

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A Murrells Inlet woman has been charged after a newborn tested positive for methamphetamines, according to an incident report from Horry County police.

A responding offer met with the complainant at Horry County Police Department’s South Precinct on August 19, the report said. The complainant reported the newborn was born at Conway Medical Center and tested positive for methamphetamines.

The suspect is listed in the report as Brooke Leann Furr, 29.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Furr, of Murrells Inlet was booked on August 29 around 9 a.m. on a charge of unlawful neglect of child or helpless person by legal custodian. Bond was set at $2,000 and Furr was released around 4:30 p.m. the same day.

