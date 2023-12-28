MT PLEASANT S.C. (WCBD)–Donors came out to the Omar Shrine Center in Mount Pleasant and the Summerville Presbyterian church to help save a life this holiday.

“When you donate blood, you are saving a life. You are helping someone to create more memories with their family to go on and live more of a productive life just because of your donation, and that is what’s important,” said Erin McCall, account manager of the American Red Cross.

The Red Cross says blood drives this time of year are especially important because donations drop in the winter months due to holidays, travel, and illnesses – but the need remains. Donors like Champ Smith are ready to meet that need.

“There’s so much demand for it, and it’s just a good thing to do, “said Smith.

For some Red Cross volunteers, the mission is personal, and they’re hoping to help other families have more time with their loved ones this year.

“My mother had ovarian cancer, and she needed blood transfusions. Because of those transfusions and those generous donors, we had more time with her, which is important. You are giving the gift of life when you donate,” said McCall.

The Red Cross accepts donations every day. Click the link below to help today!

Holiday Donations | American Red Cross