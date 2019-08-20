Newspring Church, former volunteer facing another lawsuit

This week another family filed a suit against NewSpring Church and the volunteer accused of molesting children.

According to the suit, Jacop Hazlett was volunteering in the church daycare when he molested and photographed their 4-year-old child.

Several other victims filed earlier this year. He began volunteering at NewSpring Church on March 2018. The lawsuit alleges the church failed to adequately investigate his background before allowing him to volunteer with young children.

The lawsuit alleges the church’s security team wasn’t properly trained to monitor the dozens of cameras in the church. A review of 90 days of footage revealed 14 instances of abuse, according to attorneys on the case.

According to court documents, Hazlett confessed to taking sexually explicit pictures and videos in the childcare area of the North Charleston church.

Investigators say they found images of at least five victims on his cell phone.