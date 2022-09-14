CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New development is on the rise along Morrison Drive in Downtown Charleston.

On Wednesday, the city’s Board of Architectural Review heard plans for Phase Three of the Morrison Yard. The third phase is set to include a multifamily building with a parking garage and a hotel.

The nonprofit, Preservation Society of Charleston, is keeping a close eye on these plans, and others in the area.

“The upper peninsula zoning district was really intended to offer density to developers in exchange for community benefits. And we think thus far, the development community hasn’t delivered on these promises, and it’s really time to revisit those assumptions,” said Brian Turner, the Preservation Society’s President & CEO.

The first two phases of Morrison Yard are well underway and include apartments, offices, and retail space. The buildings are positioned at the bottom of the Ravenel Bridge and are some of the first things drivers see when entering the city from Mount Pleasant.

According to Turner, the Preservation Society has been working with the developers to ensure the Phase Three has features that are beneficial to the community. This includes open space, stormwater management, diverse housing types, and open storefronts.

Turner told News 2, the nonprofit is not against the project, instead, they want the community’s voice heard.

“We really are there to challenge developers to think outside of the box and make these developments unique and high quality. Both for the people who live here as well as those who are going to come in the future,” said Turner.

News 2 reached out to Bello Garris Architects, the developer behind the hotel, they did not want to comment. We did not hear back from Housing Studio, the developer behind the multifamily structure.