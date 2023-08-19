SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – NFL football player Robert Quinn turned himself into the Summerville Police Department Friday after multiple hit-and-run collisions that occurred in the Carrington Chase neighborhood earlier this week.

News 2 was told by Summerville Police Captain Chris Hirsch that on Tuesday night, Robert Quinn allegedly went into the Carrington Chase neighborhood and drove his truck into several cars and also assaulted a woman.

A Nissan sedan with severe damage to the driver-side door. Numerous tire marks across several properties. Summerville Police officials say all of this was done in a Ford F-150 truck, driven by former Fort Dorchester High School football standout, and current NFL player Robert Quinn on Tuesday night.

“We were able to confirm that the driver of this truck was Robert Quinn,” Hirsch said.

Hirsch says that confirmation came through home surveillance video and neighbors’ detailed eyewitness accounts.

“They heard vehicles crashing into each other,” he said. “A lot of these vehicles were parked in driveways of people’s houses; caused them to come outside and a couple of them actually had a conversation with this individual.”

Reports show Quinn allegedly hit a woman after getting out of his truck and being confronted by the woman for damaging two cars parked in her driveway.

“She actually got assaulted by him,” Hirsch said, “alleged to have been assaulted by him. The victim in this case stated that the suspect slapped her in the face.”

It’s still unclear why Quinn was in the neighborhood Tuesday night, and officials say he left the scene before any breathalyzer tests could be administered or any arrests were made.

Quinn turned himself into the Summerville Police Department Friday morning where officials say he was charged with seven misdemeanors.

“He hit four unattended vehicles,” Hirsch said, “so these vehicles were in somebody’s driveway and there was nobody in them, which is why it’s an unattended vehicle. He was charged with four counts of that. The vehicle that he ran into that was occupied by a person, he was charged with hit-and-run of an attended vehicle. He was also charged with assault-and-battery third degree, and he damaged a gate, which he was also charged with that as well.”

Summerville Police officials say Quinn was booked at the Dorchester County Detention Center after turning himself in today and has now bonded out.