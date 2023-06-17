CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Saturday afternoon, the Citadel’s football stadium was filled with friends and families of soldiers headed overseas.

“This is a chance for the families and everybody to kind of be a part of the sendoff and kind of include them,” National Guard member, Bruce Lester said.

Hundreds of members of the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade are being deployed to Africa for a year to support the United States Africa Command.

“Primarily based out of a country called Djibouti, there’s a little base there called Camp Lemonier and we’re the staff for the 2-star general there, and we’ll work directly for her.” Lester said.

A part of the brigade is the husband of presidential candidate Nikki Haley, Major Michael Haley.

The Haley family was all together Saturday to send him off.

National Guard members say it’s going to take people with the skillset Haley has, to do what they’re doing.

“Directly things like the Secretary of Defense and the President want done within the continent of Africa we’re kind of patrolling. So, you really are seeing what the big picture of what American foreign policy,” Lester said.

Soldiers say they know deployment is hard not just for them but for their family as well, and they’re thankful for the sacrifice.

“Thank you to them for dealing with all of that se that we can do our job and advance our careers,” Lester said.

The brigade will travel to Texas where they will go through examinations, and then arrive in Africa in July.