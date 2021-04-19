Nominate your favorite small business to win a Buzz E-Bike

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Buzz E-Bikes is inviting people to nominate their favorite small business to receive a free electronic bike in the Buzz Across America giveaway.

The initiative, which is part of the company’s effort to empower small businesses, runs from April 19 to May 31.

Applicants will be asked to describe how winning the bike would help the business. Up to 20 winners will be randomly chosen.

Buzz E-Bikes are electronic bikes that can reach up to 20 miles per hour. They have unique “features such as pedal-assist, an electronic control panel, and up to 40 miles of battery life.”

Click here to apply.