CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local law enforcement agencies will honor Chief Luther Reynolds on Thursday by packing boxes for those in need.

Serve & Connect created Greg’s Groceries in 2017 in honor of fallen Officer Greg Alia of Forest Acres Police Department.

The non-profit will pack 400 boxes of food for the less fortunate in memory of the late Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

The packing event is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the Walmart at 7400 Rivers Ave.