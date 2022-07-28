NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sunday marks one year that Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith has been working to end gun violence. On Thursday, they talked about the various events they have scheduled during their anniversary weekend.

“Something happened within their heart that made them decide at that point that they were going to try to find a way to keep other parents from feeling the pain that they had to experience because of gun violence,” Pastor Thomas Dixon said.

Katrina Sinclair and Ronald Smith lost their daughter, Ronjanae, in a shooting last May.

“They have not, in my opinion, mourned since I’ve met them. They’ve been on the grind trying to bring awareness to the epidemic of violence that’s in our community,” North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said.

Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith has a unity march scheduled for this weekend, as well as a block party; all in an effort to continue their fight.

“We’re hoping that this weekend we’ll be able to highlight the necessity of community being community,” Dixon said. “Coming together, standing together, working together, walking together, talking together, getting to know each other once again, which is something we’ve gotten away from. And respecting one another.”

The organization says it’s going to take all community members to play a role in helping to put an end to gun violence.

“The main thing we want to let everyone know is: united we stand, divided we fall,” Ronald Smith, Ronjanae Smith’s father, said. “We all have to come together as one and begin by saving the youth because right now, we have a problem with the youth. We have to come together to figure out more plans and get these youths the right help that they need.”

Information for Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith one-year anniversary events (7/30 – 7/31)

On Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 4:00-8:00 p.m., the entire Lowcountry is invited to join us for the S.A.V.E. North Charleston “We Carry Their Crosses” March for Life (S.A.V.E. stands for Stand Against Violence Everywhere).

On Sunday, July 31, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 p.m., we will be celebrating the actual Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center One Year Anniversary with a community-wide street event at The Positive Vibes Ronjanae Smith Center (2025 Reynolds Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29405).