CAYCE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reminding nonprofit and educational organizations to apply for environmental grants is September 30.

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is distributing a total of $1 million in environmental grants meant to “support work that improves the environment and provides educational experiences to communities served by Dominion Energy.”

Nonprofits can apply for up to $50,000 to be put towards “specific projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment.”

K-12 schools can apply for up to $5,000 classroom grants for environmental education programs.

Grants should focus on at least one of the following priorities:

Educating K-12 students and the public about environmental science

Protecting and preserving natural habitats

Improving open spaces and making nature accessible

Hunter Applewhite, President of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, said that the company is “proud to support local organizations leading exciting and impactful programs to protect and conserve our environment.”

Click here to apply.