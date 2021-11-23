Nonprofit ‘Father to Father’ donates hot Thanksgiving meals to the homeless

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Not everyone has a home for the holidays, but one nonprofit organization is making sure they at least have a hot meal to enjoy.

Tuesday was Father to Father, Inc’s 12th annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway where volunteers hand out food to the homeless. Volunteers from MUSC and the VA also participated in the event.

“This is a yearly event for us that we do every Tuesday before Thanksgiving,” said Father to Father CEO Tom Swanciger. “We come out, and we’re just here to help people and just help them get through the holidays.”

Father to Father is a nonprofit that reunites fathers with their children.

This year’s handout took place along Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Organizers gave out 100 hot meals which included turkey, stuffing, potatoes, cake and more!

The money for the food came from donations which organizers said were even more important this year due to the increase in food prices.

“With some of the rising costs of turkeys and different products, we had to kind of limit how much we can contribute,” explained Annette McKinney, a volunteer at the giveaway.

Despite those challenges, the event was a success. All 100 meals were given away in an hour.

To get involved or donate to Father to Father, Inc, click here.