NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Children and adults in North Charleston will soon have a safe place to practice sports.

A new recreational center broke ground today in the city, replacing the Danny Jones Athletic Complex.

Cary Grant worked at the North Charleston rec center for decades.

“I worked here approximately 27 years,” Grant said.

He says in that time. he’s learned how vital it is for children to have a place to play sports in their community.

“They’re at school all day after school they want to come out and play and run around, it’s very important,” Grant said.

He says the old Danny Jones Athletic Complex didn’t offer everything kids needed.

However, the new facility is on the way.

“We’re trying to provide a better quality of life for the citizens of North Charleston,” North Charleston Mayor, Keith Summey said.

The rec center will have baseball fields, basketball courts, and pickleball courts.

Mayor Summey says he’s most excited for temperature-controlled pools, because he says a lot of children in the Charleston area don’t know how to swim.

“One of the things we care about is that every child has the chance to learn to swim. We have a high mortality rate for young people drowning in the greater Charleston area, and we want to make sure they’re all safe when they get around water,” Summey said.

Grant says he can’t wait to see this space meet needs for so many people.

“A lot of kids are very deprived right now. It will change their lives dramatically,” Grant said.

The project is expected to be done by the beginning of 2024.