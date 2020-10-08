North Charleston city council to vote on racial bias audit of police department

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston City Council on Thursday will vote to decide which agency will conduct a racial bias audit of the North Charleston Police Department.

Local activists say it’s well worth the time and money invested in order to make a change.

“Well it has been a long time coming, we’re glad that we are finally at this point,” says Reverend Nelson B. Rivers III, Vice President of Religious Affairs and External Relations for the National Action Network.

Calls for the city to perform a racial bias audit are years in the making. Reverend Rivers III says the audit is a win for everyone.

“This is a step towards justice, a more fair and just city, a more fair and just police department and it’s good for the police,” says Reverend Rivers III.

For Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, who serves District 2 in North Charleston, she says supporting the racial bias audit is an easy decision.

“It just all comes down to doing the right thing,” says Councilmember Jerome.

City council will vote on whether to hire CNA Solutions to perform the audit, laying the ground work for future changes within the police department.

“Moving forward with this audit will just put all questions aside as to whether we’re where we need to be or where we need to go,” says Councilmember Jerome.

For better or worse, Councilmember Jerome says that the city, the police department, and Police Chief Reggie Burgess are ready to accept the results.

“Well he has nothing to hide and he’s open for any comments or discussions that may arise,” says Councilmember Jerome.

For Reverend Rivers, it’s a fight for justice he says he’s been fighting for decades.

“And sometimes we’re too impatient because we’ve been trying to get right done for a long time,” says Reverend Rivers III. “But one day right will win and I think tonight right has a chance to win.”

The city’s Finance Committee will first vote on awarding the contract to CNS Solutions before sending the vote to full council. City council is set to meet Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Count on us to bring you the very latest.