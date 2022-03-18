NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders from all across the Lowcountry met at the “Stand Against Violence Everywhere” or “SAVE” North Charleston Town Hall to address the recent increase in gun violence. Activists, pastors, and law enforcement spoke out and told their stories on how they have been impacted by the issue.

“I am the mother that carried her 14-year-old daughter in the house, as the gunshots were still going on,” says Katrina Sinclair, who lost her daughter to gun violence.

Those that live and work in North Charleston, are stepping up to make their community safer.

“A lot of time there’s a disconnect between all of these different entities and gun violence and people point fingers, not after tonight,” says Pastor Thomas Dixon.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess says, there has been an uptick recently in violent crimes with seven homicides reported so far this year. Now his agency is putting a greater focus on getting guns off the streets.

“While we are fighting each other and beating each other up, they are killing each other out here. I am not saying you give up what you’re doing because I am not going to give up what I am doing. I am going to protect them who can’t protect themselves,” says Chief Burgess.

Families that have been impacted are making a point to educate children and keep them occupied with healthy activities, to prevent them from falling in with the wrong crowds.

“We have to come together like a community. We have to come back or we are going to keep losing our children,” says Sinclair.

Leaders with “SAVE” North Charleston plan on having another town hall in the next month.