North Charleston concert honors Dr. King, those lost to COVID

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and those who lost their lives during the pandemic, were honored Saturday evening at the annual Martin Luther King Commemorative Concert.

The sounds of internationally acclaimed choir, Lowcountry Voices, filled the sanctuary of Saint Matthew Baptist Church after a two-year hiatus.

“It’s been two years since the last time because of the COVID crisis,” Linda Malcolm, concert manager of Lowcountry Voices, said. “So, we’re delighted to be back and singing.”

“Remembrance” was the title of the concert and in addition to honoring Dr. King, the choir also commemorated those who have been impacted by COVID.

“The choir wanted to do something that would represent and remember those that have transitioned during this two years,” choir director of Lowcountry Voices Nathan Nelson said. “It’s been a very rough year for us as a community and globally. So, we just wanted to spread a little love and shed a little light tonight through music and song.”

The choir says they were very intentional with their song selection for Saturday’s concert.

“Songs of encouragement,” Malcolm said. “Of courage, of perseverance and ultimately of joy.”

Lowcountry Voices says tonight’s performance was to spread a message of hope.

“Unity comes to mind,” Nelson said. “The fact that despite the challenges that we face as a nation, and also the things we’ve accomplished as a nation, we still have far to go.”

As well as love.

“We’re still here,” Nelson said. “We still love them. And we mourn with those that mourn and we rejoice with those that rejoice.”