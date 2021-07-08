North Charleston leaders and activists marching together in the fight against gun violence

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry activist group called “Think Twice” says they want to voice their concerns about gun violence starting with walks in North Charleston communities.

“This will help try to drive the crime down. We are using this to call on the people who actually have had issues in their lives,” says North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess.

Families who have been impacted by recent acts of violence, losing loved ones say they are using this walk as a voice for their daughter.

“We are going to do a lot of things to try to stop the violence and to represent my daughter, Ronjanae Smith,” says Ronald Smith, Ronjanae’s father.

“Think Twice” is working with the North Charleston Police Department to walk through communities to discuss and educate younger generations about the importance of bringing an end to gun violence.

“We want to talk to those that are in the streets and the urban community, to get them to understand there is a better way,” says Pastor Thomas Dixon.

Men and women who have worked through their challenges with gun violence are sharing their stories after watching crime rise.

“I had a leadership roll inside of me, so I had to come to that place where that leadership could come out of me. That’s why I am doing this so I can help lead the younger generation into a different direction,” says Jude Washington, a North Charleston resident.

Walking side by side through the community and bringing an end to gun violence is what people like Ronald Smith hope for not only for his neighborhood, but for his daughter.

“I know she’s looking down and smiling at me. She’s telling me daddy, this is something you have needed to do and now this is something we are going to do, on the regular,” says Smith.

Group leaders of “Think Twice” say they plan to have additional walks in North Charleston through the end of July.