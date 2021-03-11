North Charleston leaders hand out 25,000 masks to the community

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hand-sown masks are being handed out by North Charleston leaders to make sure the community keeps moving towards life after COVID-19.

The City of North Charleston’s Public Information Officer, Ryan Johnson says, the main goal of this event is reaching as many people as possible, each and every week.

“We know it is getting late in the pandemic, but there is still a need,” he says.

Annette Glover, the Outreach Director at New Covenant Church says, “They saw that we had a need for masks and masks were needed in the community, and they said hey, we are going to get the masks and give it to the people.”

In total, there are 25,000 masks for the City of North Charleston. Not only did they give them to people who needed food, but to other groups across the community as well.

“Targeting the children in the schools, we again have targeted some vulnerable communities in north charleston and some business as well,” says Johnson.

Church leaders say the pandemic pushed them to help the community now more than ever.

“Even after the pandemic, that is not going away. People are still struggling in this community and our role here is to help lift this community to a better standard of life,” says Mark Campbell, Lead Pastor at New Covenant Church.

Safety is the motto for the church not only for them and the community, but the officers that help them provide for those all across North Charleston.

“Securing a lot more safety for all of us, so that we can do this, to keep them healthy and keep us healthy and they said they are going to supply it and they have not let us down,’ says Glover.

The North Charleston Police Department plan on distributing the masks until they are all gone. You can pick them up at Felix Davis Community Center, Northwoods Community Center, and North Charleston Athletic Center.