NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The 5th annual Christmas Coat & Bike Drive presented by Every 1 Voice Matters, the North Charleston Police Department and several other organizations was held at North Charleston City Hall early Saturday afternoon.

North Charleston community leaders are helping families in need this holiday season.

“We giveaway 100-plus bikes,” Sherrika Myers, founder of Every 1 Voice Matters, said, “200 toys, 500 coats, hygiene kits and much more to kids in the low-income community.”

Myers says she started this event five years ago because she can relate to the challenges many of the families face.

“I know what it feels like to want something for Christmas as a child and be unable to receive one,” she said. “So, to be able to provide these gifts to these kids in this community where I grew up at is very important and personal to me.”

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess and Deputy Chief Ken Hagge have served North Charleston for 33 years and say this holiday drive provides them an opportunity to build a special relationship with community members.

“Today, we get to give back,” Hagge said. “We get to say, ‘We’re more than just police officers, we’re also people in the community.”

“All we want to do here is provide what we can for young people to enjoy their Christmas experience,” Burgess said.

And after receiving new bikes, many kids will be doing just that.

“I like it and I will ride it every day,” Cairo and Kamorah Shaw said. “I like my bike.”

Parents are happy to see their children with a new coat to wear, a new bike to ride and a smile on their faces this holiday season.

“It lights my heart up because not every child has that opportunity to get gifts like these,” Sharekia Shaw said, “and them giving the kids coats, bikes, all of the other different little things, it’s just awesome.”

Organizers of the event say they want to wish everyone across the Lowcountry a safe and happy holiday season.