NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston leaders and community members are working together to put an end to gun violence.

On Tuesday, city and state leaders received 17 proposals from nonprofits, offering ways to tackle the issue.

“We’re trying to take a top-down approach and look at what organizations we really think can put boots on the ground and help with the crime situation,” said North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward.

This meeting came just one day after Heyward said his 40-year-old nephew was shot during an incident near the Blue Note Bistro early Monday morning. According to Heyward, his relative is still in the intensive care unit, but “every day is looking better for him.”

According to police, five people had gunshot wounds from the shooting, and others were injured by broken glass. City Councilman Michael Brown co-owns the Blue Note Bistro and was inside during the incident. He said it happened in the parking lot.

According to the police report, multiple victims were inside the bar. Brown said when shots rang out, people inside panicked and were injured by broken glass from hookahs that were knocked over.

“One thing I will do is meet with the mayor again about reconsidering allowing off-duty officers just to watch the parking lot,” explained Brown when asked if he would make any changes.

During Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall, many ideas involved young people in the community. Leaders also discussed getting illegal guns off the streets.

“I believe in the Second Amendment, I have no problem with it,” said North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess. “Ninety-nine percent of our suspects who actually take a gun and shoot somebody – they are illegal. They don’t care about the Second Amendment.”

Officials said they will meet again to review the proposals and decide which ones they will implement.