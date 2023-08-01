NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -A man is behind bars following a series of sexual assault incidents that occurred at a babysitter’s home.

Sahviya Lamont Benjamin was arrested by the North Charleston Police Department on Monday after a juvenile spoke up about months of alleged abuse.

The victim tells police that on numerous occasions, the victim was approached by Benjamin at their babysitter’s home.

According to the victim, Benjamin would enter the victim’s room during sleeping hours and demand sexual acts with the minor while watching pornographic materials.

Benjamin was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 years old.

He is being held at Charleston County Detention Center.