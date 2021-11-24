North Charleston man extra thankful this year after early lung cancer detection

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – One North Charleston man has a lot to be thankful for this year.

Stuart Lane, 63, is a small business owner with a love for fishing. He said he never worried about getting sick, but back in September 2020, Lane learned he had Adenocarcinoma in his lung.

It’s a diagnosis he said he wouldn’t have known about if it weren’t for low-dose CT scanning.

Lane didn’t show any signs or symptoms of cancer, but because he was a long-time smoker, his doctor suggested he partake in the low-dose CT scanning program.

Medical experts from Trident Medical center said this is a program that is available to patients over the age of 55 who are at high risk for lung cancer. The patients are screened yearly using low-dose CT scans, to detect any nodules on their lungs.

Lane said when his doctor suggested he do this, he was hesitant at first. Thankfully he did go through with it. Because his cancer was detected early, Lane had it surgically removed just a month after it was discovered.

But he wasn’t in the clear yet.

During his initial scans, doctors found a benign tumor on his brain. A few months after recovering from his first surgery, he was back on the operating table.

Lane said without these precautionary scans, things could’ve been a lot worse.

“It literally saved my life,” Lane said.

According to Wesley Fox, Trident’s Director of Medical Imaging, late-stage lung cancer has a survivability rate of about four percent.

Fox spearheaded Trident’s low-dose CT scanning program back in 2011. On Wednesday, he got to meet Lane, a patient whose life was saved from this work.

“It encourages me and inspires me to continue trying to find new approaches to healthcare,” Fox said.

Lane said this Thanksgiving, he’s thankful for a lot of things.

“I am thankful for being able to walk around and provide for my family. Take full breathes which I took for granted all those years. I am just thankful for this hospital and the amazing staff.”