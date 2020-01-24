North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey delivers “State of the City” address

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The city of North Charleston held it’s “State of the City” address this evening in which Mayor Keith Summey shared plans for the future.

Summey delivered his plans to move the city forward in 2020 and beyond Thursday night. One of his goals is to make sure citizens and officials continue to work together.

“My aspirations as Mayor of the City of North Charleston have been constant, to improve the quality of life for our citizens,” says Summey.

Mayor Summey’s “State of the City” address was a video presentation updating the citizens on the city’s current state as well as future plans and projects residents can expect to see in the future.

Summey says “our economy is strong, unemployment is low, and the city is financially stable.”

Future development in the city includes adding more recreational amenities such as senior centers, athletic complexes and parks to create more opportunity for residents.

“From our youth sports to our senior centers, everyone has access to fun, healthy and affordable recreational activities,” says Summey. “When we build in North Charleston, we only build world class.”

Citizens who attended the presentation say residents of the city should fully support the work of the council and Mayor Summey, they believe Summey is making a difference.

“The presentation was excellent, the mayor always does what he says he’s going to do,” says Candy Dozier-Johnson, a resident of North Charleston. “That’s the joy of everything.”

Dozier-Johnson says residents should be excited about the planned development, proposed changes and plans to move North Charleston forward.

“He will do exactly everything you see there tonight on the screen, everything will be done,” says Dozier-Johnson. “Exactly. Because that’s what we need.”

Mayor Summey’s presentation lasted a fitting 20 minutes and 20 seconds outlining the plans for future development including economic, affordable housing, cultural improvements and more. Summey said North Charleston is continuing it’s push forward.