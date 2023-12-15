NORTH CHARLESTON S.C (WCBD)–City council chamber members approved plans last night to start on the first phase of redevelopment on the 50-acre plot of land.

“It’s finally got us in a position to move forward with development along the waterfront, basically from a park to the end of the base. We have been working on this for over 25 years,” said Mayor Keith Summey.

The battery park project will cost over one billion dollars, and the new space will include 1,400 residential units. Fifteen percent of the development will be for retail and commercial units. Leaders say one of their objectives is to make more room for small businesses in the area.

During the council meeting, councilmembers Jerome Heyward and Mike Brown opposed the bill, saying small businesses deserve more than 15%.

“I opposed the agreement because it doesn’t have enough minority participation. The 25% is standard, and we went about the whole process wrong. I’m not against the project; I’m against the process,” said Jermone Heyward a council member from North Charleston.

Leaders compromised on increasing the percentage of space for small businesses, but they say the percentage increase will depend on the market size.

“Our goal is to be higher than that their goal is to be higher than that the market will determine how quickly it develops in the high-end development helps pay and offsets the cost of the medium income housing,” said Mayor Summey.

City officials say the project will start in the second quarter of next year.