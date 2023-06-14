NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -An officer and K-9 with the North Charleston Police Department are receiving praise after they detected a homemade bomb during a traffic stop in May.

Pfc. Bloomer and his partner K-9 Fargo located the bomb that officials are saying would have caused a large explosion capable of mass casualties.

The duo’s patrolling and probable cause search is being admired.

According to North Charleston Police, Pfc. Bloomer was patrolling the Northwoods Blvd. business district when he witnessed a tinted pickup truck cross the center double lines.

Pfc. Bloomer conducted a traffic stop and found the driver, Brett May, was wanted by the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Bloomer recognized May from a prior narcotics-related incident involving an overdose.

K-9 Faro conducted an exterior sniff and alerted the vehicle for suspicion of drugs in the truck.

Methamphetamine and Fentanyl were recovered from the vehicle. NCPD says the driver was unlawfully carrying a handgun.

A probable cause search led Pfc. Bloomer to the bed of the truck where he found a cooler containing a cardboard cylinder with a fuse sticking out of the side.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad confirmed that it was a homemade bomb.

May was charged with eight counts of possession/manufacturing of an explosive, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, jail records show.

Pfc. Jacob Bloomer and K-9 Faro were recently received commendations and Employee of the Month for their work.