North Charleston officials to hold press conference on face mask distribution initiative

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and city officials will hold a press conference to announce a face mask distribution initiative.

City officials say this will be an effort to reach citizens at a community level, public safety personnel will proactively engage those in our community who may not have access to proper face coverings in a citywide distribution campaign targeting high-traffic stores and vulnerable communities.

The press conference will be held on Monday, June 29 at 11:00 am in front of North Charleston City Hall.