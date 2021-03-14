North Charleston Police and local church walk through communities to build relationships

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Church volunteers and North Charleston Police Officers walked through communities, reminding them they are there to help.

“Offering to be a translator doing anything they could to help out and overtime, those roots have grown and grown,” says Chris Monroe, Neighborhood Resource Officer for North Charleston Police Department.

Police and volunteers gave away bags filled with flyers in English and Spanish that included phone numbers for the police department.

“This is going to be a very positive result because it has proven to already happen to have a good result, in the community with the police,” says Annette Glover, Director of Community Impact Outreach with New Covenant Church.

For more than 20 years, volunteers like Annette Glover and Lydia Cotton have worked to strengthen the bond between the police and the community.

“We can go out and do and partake and do the same relationship building is going to be what it is all about,” says Glover.

Monroe hopes this sets examples, for others.

“Other departments, other states other counties, wherever. If they can take anything from what we do and benefit from it and benefit their department and their community, then that’s what we are hoping to do,” he says.

Organizers say they plan to have more walk-throughs like this in the future to continue building relationships between police and the community.