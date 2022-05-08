NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Sunday arrested a man in connection to a May 2 murder at a North Charleston residence.

Officials with the NCPD responded to reports of a shooting at Ladson Road just after 12:00 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers learned two suspects had shot at a vehicle occupied by four individuals.

One person in the car had been shot and later died at a local hospital.

Phillip Stevens Jr. (19) was was arrested on Sunday.

Stevens was arrested on charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and three counts of attempted murder.

He is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.