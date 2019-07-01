Police investigating early AM shooting at sports cafe

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — North Charleston police are investigating a shooting incident early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of Dorchester Road, the Dream Sports Cafe, around 1:40 a.m.

According to NCPD spokesperson Spencer Pryor, a male was taken to MUSC. The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time.

