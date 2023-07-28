NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Police said two people were killed in two separate, unrelated shootings overnight.

Police said a 26-year-old man was shot on Sorentrue Avenue around 9 pm on Thursday. According to a police report, he was rushed to a hospital where he later died. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Desean Calvary.

NCPD said a woman was killed in a different shooting at the Bloom Room off Dorchester Road around 2:15 Friday morning. The coroner said the victim was 30-year-old MayaJennifer Simmons.

“It’s time to have real conversations about the black-on-black crime. It’s a conversation a lot of people don’t want to have, I’m ready to have it. I’ve seen enough bloodshed in this city. It’s time to have real conversations about that,” said North Charleston City Councilman Jerome Heyward, who represents District 5.

Heyward said the city has been increasing police presence in the streets and partnering with nonprofits to put a stop to gun violence.

One of those organizations is Every 1 Voice Matters.

“We are the ones that’s actually out there. We see what’s going on, we deal with the families, we deal with the youth,” said Sherrika Myers, the nonprofit’s founder and executive director. The majority of the community trusts us, trusts the work that we do so when we approach it, approach them, it makes it easier.”

Councilman Heyward said he is hoping to sit down with other leaders in the next few days to discuss the violence in the city.

“There’s a number of things that we still can do, and we’ll continue to look at. And the police department, like I said, has been very, very good at solving a lot of this stuff,” the councilman told News 2.

So far, no arrests have been made and both shootings are still under investigation.