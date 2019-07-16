Woman carjacked sitting outside local restaurant, chase ensues

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — North Charleston Police Officers are looking for the person they say carjacked a woman.

According to police, the suspect approached a woman sitting in her vehicle at the Chili’s on Dorchester Road. Officers tell News 2 the suspect held his hip as if he had a gun and ordered the woman to get our of her car. She immediately ran inside and called police.

Officers found the suspect driving the victim’s vehicle down Ashley Phosphate Road towards Rivers Avenue. When they tried to stop it, the suspect led officers on a chase.

The pursuit ended when the suspect got stuck in the mud on Rivers Avenue near Durant Avenue. The suspect then crawled out the passenger side window and ran into the woods near Barnwell Street.