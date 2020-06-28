North Charleston Police search for missing teen with heart condition

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is asking for public’s help in their search for a missing teen.

Amari Grant, 17, stands at about 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 105 pounds.

She was last seen by her mother on Wednesday, June 17 around 8:40 pm. She left the residence upset over the passing of a friend and was attempting to attend the funeral but never received the funeral information.

According to her mother, Grant suffers from depression, a heart and lung condition and has a history of self-harming herself.

North Charleston Police say that she hasn’t taken her medications in two weeks and she requires surgery in the coming month.

She has a scar on her chest near her right shoulder and neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reid of the North Charleston Police Department at 843-740-2852 or email at areid@northcharleston.org.