NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is teaching children how to swim for free on Tuesday and Wednesday at the North Charleston Aquatics Center.

NCPD is doing the lessons as a part of their Cops Athletics Program with certified swimming coaches.

“All you see when you see a police officer is a uniform. This is a way for kids to see officers outside of the uniform and that we have true emotions and that we do care about our community.” said Patrolman Jared Riley

As the weather warms, more families will be heading to the beach and pool. Patrolman Riley says that children can expect to learn the basics at the lessons.





Courtesy- NCPD

“The first lessons that you’ll come to are basic lifesaving measures, how to float and what to do if you fall into the water,” said Patrolman Riley.

The program is full for the first two sessions, but will have more more dates open up in the summer.

“Keep an eye on our Facebook page or our website,” said Patrolman Riley.

Tips to Prevent Drowning from a Local Expert

Use properly fitting life jackets.

Swim around a lifeguard.

Be aware of water depth before you swim.

Establish a “Water Watcher” to supervise children swimming at all times.

Have parents monitor children every moment while they swim.

Make sure children ask permission to a parent or lifeguard to swim before doing so.

Learn to swim.

“The most important thing to remember is that drowning doesn’t look like drowning. What we see in the movies of splashing and calling for help is classified as a distressed swimmer. Drowning is silent and has little or no movement,” said JJ Ayers-Millar, Aquatics Manager for the City of Charleston.

At Lowcountry beaches rip currents are common. Ayers-Millar suggests talking with children about them every time you visit the beach.

“If caught in a rip current, swim diagonally toward the shore with the current and not against it. It only takes 6 inches of water to move a car, so use the force to push you rather than fight against it. Marine risks are very low. They don’t want any part of us, but swimming at dusk or dark increases your chance for an encounter,” said Ayers-Millar.