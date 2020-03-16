North Charleston releases list of closures and cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston released a list of closures and cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
North Charleston operations through March 31 will be as follows:
- All public meetings canceled.
- Trash and garbage pick up will continue as scheduled.
- Police will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services.
- Fire will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services, however, all public events and stations visits are canceled until further notice.
- Courts will only open for bond hearings, which will take place at 9:00 A.M. only. Bond paperwork must be turned in by 7:00 A.M. to be heard same-day. All other court cases are to be rescheduled and written confirmation of the new court dates and times will be mailed to all case parties.
- All recreational programs are suspended, and facilities are closed.
- Riverfront Park is closed and park events to be rescheduled to a later date.
- All senior centers are closed.
- All Cultural Arts facilities are closed, all school performances suspended. North Charleston Arts Fest and the Children’s Festival are canceled.
- Building permitting will continue, however with very limited staffing, expect delays. Due to the lack of personnel any calls received after 9:00 A.M. will be handled on a first come first served basis. Permitting hours are from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Limited inspections will be conducted 9:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.
- Building plans can still be submitted online for review by Zoning, Building, Fire, and Public Works, but expect a delayed response time due to limited staffing.
- Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been canceled through April 6. Applicants will be notified that the Public Safety Committee on March 19 has been cancelled.
- Business licensing will continue with limited staffing.
- North Charleston Fire Museum is closed until further notice.
- All events at the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center are canceled through the end of the month with most shows rescheduled to a later date.