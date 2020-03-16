Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 at 4:00PM

North Charleston releases list of closures and cancellations due to coronavirus outbreak

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston released a list of closures and cancellations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

North Charleston operations through March 31 will be as follows:

  • All public meetings canceled.
  • Trash and garbage pick up will continue as scheduled.
  • Police will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services.
  • Fire will continue to operate normally with no reduction in services, however, all public events and stations visits are canceled until further notice.
  • Courts will only open for bond hearings, which will take place at 9:00 A.M. only. Bond paperwork must be turned in by 7:00 A.M. to be heard same-day.  All other court cases are to be rescheduled and written confirmation of the new court dates and times will be mailed to all case parties.
  • All recreational programs are suspended, and facilities are closed.
  • Riverfront Park is closed and park events to be rescheduled to a later date.
  • All senior centers are closed.
  • All Cultural Arts facilities are closed, all school performances suspended. North Charleston Arts Fest and the Children’s Festival are canceled.
  • Building permitting will continue, however with very limited staffing, expect delays. Due to the lack of personnel any calls received after 9:00 A.M. will be handled on a first come first served basis. Permitting hours are from 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Limited inspections will be conducted 9:30 A.M. until 3:00 P.M.
  • Building plans can still be submitted online for review by Zoning, Building, Fire, and Public Works, but expect a delayed response time due to limited staffing.
  • Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings have been canceled through April 6. Applicants will be notified that the Public Safety Committee on March 19 has been cancelled.
  • Business licensing will continue with limited staffing.
  • North Charleston Fire Museum is closed until further notice.
  • All events at the North Charleston Coliseum, Performing Arts Center, and Convention Center are canceled through the end of the month with most shows rescheduled to a later date.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING HEADLINES