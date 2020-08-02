North Charleston releases storm plan for Tropical Storm Isaias

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will be operating on a normal schedule on Monday, August 3.

North Charleston Emergency Management said latest forecast show that the area will be affected from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning by Tropical Storm Isaias.

Officials provided tips for residents in anticipation of the storm:

Avoid unnecessary travel due to possible localized flooding caused by potential heavy rainfall.

Remove any items around your home that could cause damage due to the potential for strong wind gusts.

Please follow directions on traffic and message boards for road closure information.

In the event of possible flooding, do not drive around barricades or drive through standing water.

Emergency calls to 911 should be reserved to save a life, report a crime or report a fire.

There will also be sandbag distribution sites within the city. Distribution will begin at 9:00 am on Monday, August 3, while supplies last.

The distribution sites can be seen below: