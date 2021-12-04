North Charleston spreads holiday cheer at annual ‘Christmas Festival and Parade’

News
Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Park Circle was transformed into a winter wonderland this evening for the annual Christmas Festival and Parade.

“This was like a way bigger event than I thought it was going to be,” festival attendee Tiffani Adams said. “There’s a lot of different activities for the kids to do. It seems like a very family-centric event.”

Family-centric is was, as there was something to do, and eat, for everyone.

“The food trucks were amazing,” first-time festival-goer Camille Toliver said. “There was one that had funnel cakes, and that’s like my guilty pleasure. And then, there’s another one; it has waffles and they do different things with it. So, I was really excited to see them because I hadn’t seen them since the Food Truck Festival earlier in the year.”

One thing that captivated many festival-goers were the vibrant Christmas lights.

“I liked all the light displays,” Adams said. “I think they’re just getting bigger. It’s been a while since I’ve been to Park Circle for the holidays so, just coming back seeing how they’ve been decorating the place, it looks amazing.”

Many attendees say this was a great, festive event after such a challenging year. “I think it’s nice to see a sense of community,” Toliver said. “I think everybody kind of enjoys the holidays so people are in good spirits. It’s just a nice refreshing moment to just kind of sit back and realize that the world is still kind.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES