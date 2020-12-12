North Charleston to host group of food trucks to celebrate the holidays

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will host a group of food trucks for the community just in time for the holidays.

The food trucks will be at the Felix Davis Community Center every Friday and Saturday between the dates of December 4 and December 19 from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm.

On Saturday, December 12 the food trucks that will be on scene will be James Brown Peanuts, Roti Rolls, and Don Sazon.

Officials say the inner lane of the Park Circle traffic circle will be closed to vehicular traffic from 5:00 pm until 10:00 pm on food truck nights.

There will also be holiday lights set up for the public to enjoy.