North Charleston woman concerned after pet was attacked by unleashed dog

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston woman’s dog is recovering after being bit in the stomach by an unleashed dog.

Katie Alexander was walking her dogs near Four Poles Park when an unleashed dog ran at them.

“As soon as I saw the dog coming I ran as fast as I could to the closest fence and attempted to throw my dogs over. Unfortunately he bit one of my dogs before I was able to get her over the fence,” said Alexander. “It all happened so fast.”

Alexander says that she had seen the same animal off a leash before and had developed a plan to get her dogs to safety if anything ever happened.

“Once I realized that she was bleeding and was hurt. I rushed her over to West Ashley to the emergency unit,” said Alexander.

The injuries required immediate surgery, and Alexander filed a police report.

Now, she hopes others can learn from her experience.

“It’s often well-meaning owners. People don’t think these things will happen. So it’s just important for everybody to follow the laws and have your dog on a leash,” said Alexander.

The City of North Charleston has a leash law that states the following.

Any dog, while on a street, sidewalk, public way or in any park, public square, or other public space, or upon any private property without the consent of the owner, shall be secured by a leash or chain of sufficient tensile strength to restrain the particular dog, or shall be at heel and securely muzzled. City of North Charleston

The North Charleston Police Department says that “If someone sees an animal at large they may call dispatch and we will respond accordingly.”

Alexander agrees that neighbors should report unleashed animals.

“If you know who the owner is that’s super important. If you can take pictures of the dogs off leash, particularly if the dog aggresses your dog while it’s off leash,” said Alexander. “Animal control is a part of the North Charleston Police Department. In those situations please call the non-emergency dispatch.”