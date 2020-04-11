North Myrtle Beach High School student drowned while swimming in the ocean

UPDATE: 8:10 P.M. APRIL 10:

The coroner has identified a 17-year-old as the missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach.

Christian Jimenez was recovered by North Myrtle Beach Public Safety near 46Th Ave North just after 3 p.m. today, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. Christian entered the ocean near 14th Ave south. He traveled about 4.5 mile north.

Christian was a student at North Myrtle Beach High School, according to Horry County Schools. He lived in the North Myrtle Beach, Little River area.

The drowning has been ruled accidental, Fowler said.

NMBPS is investigating this incident

UPDATE: 10:45 A.M. APRIL 10:

The search for a missing swimmer in North Myrtle Beach is now a recovery effort, according to city spokesperson Pat Dowling. “NMB Public Safety patrolled the beach all night with no sign of the missing person.”

UPDATE 4/9/20 6:25 PM — The search is being suspended for the night, according to Pat Dowling, spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach.

While the search is suspended, officials will still have a presence on the beach overnight.

North Myrtle Beach and Horry County each had two boats and two jet skis in the water, and the Coast Guard had a helicopter, Dowling said.

There is no official word on the age of the man officials are looking for.

ORIGINAL STORY: NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are searching for a man in the ocean in North Myrtle Beach.

A jet ski and drones are being used to search for a man in the water off 14th Ave S at the beach, according to Pat Dowling, spokesperson for North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County Police Department are also assisting.

