Northwoods heroes recognized for taking action during shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two people have been recognized for the roles they played during a shooting at the Northwoods Mall. The Valentine’s Day incident left three people injured.

The North Charleston Police Department and Northwoods Mall presented two Civilian Achievement Awards on Friday afternoon.

The first award was given to Marlin Brown. Brown was shopping for a gift for his girlfriend when he heard the gunshots. He was near J.C. Penny and ran for safety. While trying to find cover, he noticed a mall employee frozen to the spot in shock after hearing the gunshots inside the mall. He took action and helped move her into the department store where they both found shelter.

“With just getting this award, it’s now coming to me…the realization’s coming to me like ‘hey, this was a big thing that you did,'” said Brown.

The second award was presented to a business, Magic Nail Spa, and it’s owner.

“She witnessed and heard the shots. And the first thing she did was…I have to save folks. So, she provided an area and ushered people into her store. Out of harms way,” explained North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, while presenting the second award.

NCPD praised the two for going above and beyond when tragedy struck the mall.

The awards were presented near NCPD’s new kiosk in Northwoods. This is one measure the department is taking to try and bulk up security. It is periodically staffed with officers for recruiting, security, and informational purposes.

The mall, and other North Charleston businesses, are cracking down on a curfew that is in place for teen shoppers. You can read more about that by clicking here.