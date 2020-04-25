Northwoods Mall plans to reopen on May 1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Northwoods Mall announced that it will open on Friday, May 1 at 11:00 AM.

The mall will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM and Sunday from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM.

They said in a statement that the “health and well-being of our customers, employees, retail partners, and the communities we serve is always a top priority.”

They have implemented protective measures to keep their employees, retail partners, and community healthy.

They are taking the following protective measures:

We will follow all applicable guidelines set forth by local officials.

We encourage everyone on property to follow social distancing guidelines.

Groups of more than 10 people congregating in the mall common area will be prohibited.

The food court seating area is closed until further notice.

Our children’s play area remains closed until further notice.

Our soft seating areas and common area gathering spaces remain closed until further notice.

Mall management staff will be required to wear these masks while in common areas, public spaces or when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.

We are requiring that all vendors and contractors working on property wear masks while on property when other individuals are present, except when eating or drinking.

We are encouraging our retailers to provide their employees with masks upon returning to work at the shopping center and that this equipment be worn while interacting with others, except when eating or drinking.

Hand sanitizer units have been placed throughout the property.

Our mall management staff, security and janitorial staff will be required to undergo a temperature check upon the start of each shift.

Our service provider has increased the frequency of cleaning and sanitizing all high-traffic common areas with an enhanced focus on all touch points with CDC-recommended cleaning agents. Customers are encouraged to contact mall management if an area needs attention.

Each store is required to follow applicable guidelines set forth by relevant government orders; which could include but is not limited to: occupancy restrictions, social distancing markers in checkout lines, cleaning and sanitizing procedures, and the closure of fitting rooms.

They encourage the public to exercise good judgment when visiting the mall including following CDC guidelines for social distancing and hygiene practices.

Northwoods is also asking for anyone that does not feel well to stay home.