CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Friday named Northwoods Middle School’s Nathalie Bennett the 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Currently, Bennett is a sixth grade math teacher. She has been in the business for 13 years, working in various positions across North and South Carolina.

Principal Keturah Gadson said that Bennett goes above and beyond to create “a welcoming environment where her students feel safe to learn and grow.”

Bennett was surprised by Interim Superintendent Donald R. Kennedy Sr. and other district officials and staff Friday. She said that she was “just truly blown away” by the recognition. She said that she is most passionate about “retaining teachers and helping students reach their full potential.”

Memminger Elementary School’s Kory Roberts was named the runner-up.