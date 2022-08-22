Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes and SPM Communications, Inc.

DALLAS, T.X. (WCBD) – Nothing Bundt Cakes will host a cake giveaway to celebrate their 25th birthday in September.

According to Nothing Bundt Cakes’ head office in Dallas, the first 250 customers at each location will receive a free mini confetti bundt cake on September 1.

The giveaway will happen at Nothing Bundt Cakes bakeries nationwide.

Charleston-area Nothing Bundt Cakes locations open at 9 a.m. on September 1.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold an online contest to give away a $25,000 birthday party planned by a “celebrity party planning company”.

25 additional winners will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

“Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years,” Angie Eckelkamp said.