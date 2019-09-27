Nurses train at new Roper St. Francis hospital in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the opening of the new Roper St. Francis hospital in Berkeley County and workers are gearing up with some important training.

Nurses with the Intensive Care Unit on Thursday trained in real-life scenarios with mock patients.

Nursing supervisors say putting a new team of workers together means learning about each other and the various medical situations they’ll soon be handling in a new facility.

The training focused on stabilizing patients and responding to emergency scenarios.

Healthcare workers have been onsite the past week, learning about the facility and making sure everything is ready for the anticipated Oct. 4 opening. Their training will continue until the hospital officially opens.

The new Roper St. Francis will be Berkeley County’s first in 45 years.