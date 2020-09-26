Off-duty police officer dies in head-on crash in S. Carolina

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — An off-duty police officer in South Carolina was killed Friday in a head-on crash as he returned home from a morning workout, authorities said.

Anderson Police Sgt. Ethan Kaskin was trapped in his vehicle in the wreck and his body had to be cut from the wreckage, Anderson County Deputy Coroner Don McCown said.

After he was declared dead, McCown said first responders draped his stretcher with an American flag and fellow Anderson police officers escorted the body to the hospital for an autopsy.

Kaskin was crossing Lake Hartwell on the state Highway 24 bridge west of Anderson around 6:30 a.m. Friday when a 22-year-old woman in a SUV crossed the center line and hit Kaskin’s vehicle head on, South Carolina trooper Joe Hovis said.

The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

The crash remains under investigation, Hovis said.

Kaskin, 60, had been on the Anderson force for 12 years rising from a patrol officer to a detective, Police Chief Jim Stewart said.

“He loved his job and took great care to live up to his oath as a police officer,” Stewart said.