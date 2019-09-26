Officer-involved shooting in Darlington County

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Golf Course Road and New Market Road, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Robert Kilgo with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says that no Deputies have been injured and that Sheriff Tony Chavis has requested SLED to conduct an investigation of the incident

We have reached out to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee about the incident, he says “I’m in the process of collecting the facts now.”