Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department says the officer-involved shooting happened around 4 a.m. just off Crossroads Drive where officers were responding to a car break-in at the Palmetto Grove Apartments.

Officials say once the suspect was identified by police, he attempted to run away. During a struggle, the officer tried to apprehend the armed suspect and that’s when the suspect was shot.

“I heard about it because North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess called me and informed me that there was a police-involved shooting early this morning,” Elder James Johnson, president of the Racial Justice Network, said. “He didn’t go into details about it but he told me there was one.”

Johnson says he wants answers from the police about the shooting sooner rather than later.

“For my organization and myself,” he said. “We want transparency. We don’t want SLED to wait 6 weeks before they produce the bodycams or the dashcams. I think we need to see that right away.”

Johnson said he’s concerned now that there have been two officer-involved shootings two weeks into the new year.

“Police shootings across the state of South Carolina are on the rise,” he said. “We just had one the fifth of January in Florence, South Carolina.”

Johnson plans to speak with the North Charleston Police Department Monday to learn more information about the officer-involved shooting.

“Did the police receive shots from the deceased?” Johnson said. “I don’t know. But I will find that out in the morning when I talk with Chief Burgess.”

He says he also feels for the family who lost a loved one.

“It has to be horrible,” Johnson said. “You know, the day that Dr. King, we celebrate his birthday, the family has to worry about their son dying that day. It’s supposed to be a holiday.”

The North Charleston Police Department has contacted the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to conduct a formal investigation and more information is expected to be released as it becomes available.