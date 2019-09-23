Officers arrest man in connection to Harris Street homicide

Officers with the Charleston Police Department have arrested the man who was wanted for the recent homicide at 9 Harris Street.

Javon Isaiah Brown, 29, was taken into custody about 3:00 p.m. this afternoon on Beaufort Avenue in North Charleston with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, Charleston County Sheriff’s Deputies, the use of Air One the Charleston County Sheriff’s helicopter and North Charleston Police, according to Public Information Officer Charles Francis.

The victim was shot while in the street in front of 9 Harris Street, Francis added. Javon Brown was identified as the suspect in the shooting and fled in an unknown direction after the incident.